Evidence of PFOS found in Poestenkill

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County health officials say two new samples of PFOS were found at residences near Algonquin Middle School on Wednesday. PFOAs were previously found at the school during annual testing.

Health officials say one of the samples showed a higher level than the levels at the school. The second sample showed a similar level to the school.

“We are continuing to assemble information and data on this issue, and working closely with New York State Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation to fully respond,” said Rensselaer County Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

The affected homes were contacted by the county and given bottled water. Health officials plan to conduct more sampling in the area.

“The county will be reaching out to property owners in the coming days, and ask for patience from residents as we continue to investigate,” said Wachunas. “We will provide timely updates so residents, property owners and those who in the area are given necessary information.”

Residents in the area can call the Rensselaer County Health Department’s Environmental Division at (518) 270-2655.