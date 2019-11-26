Everything you need to know about the Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 72nd annual Troy Turkey Trot is Thanksgiving and the city is getting ready for thousands of people to descend on the streets for the 11th largest Turkey Trot in the country. Police will be out in full force making sure everyone stays safe. Please make sure to follow the following safety protocols.

Any non-see-through packages (i.e. backpacks, duffle bags, etc.) will not be permitted on the race site. All non-see-through bags should be safely secured in participants’ vehicles. (Commemorative see-through bags will be available at packet pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Troy Atrium and on race morning.) See-through plastic bags may be checked in at the Trot’s baggage check located in The Atrium. All bags are subject to inspection.

Costumes covering the face will not be permitted. Bulky costumes that may interfere with others are also prohibited.

Spectators will not be allowed on the sidewalks adjacent to the start on Fourth Street between Fulton Street and Broadway.

Spectators will not be allowed in the finish chute. Please meet your runners in Monument Square.

If you see something say something to police or call 911.

Free event parking is available throughout Troy. The Front Street Parking Garage, 5th Street Parking Garage and Uncle Sam Parking Garage will all be open for use. Additional parking will also be available in the Blitman Commons lot located at 1800 6th Avenue beginning at 6:30 a.m.

EVENT START TIMES:

10K (8:00 a.m.) — Day of registration closes at 7:30 a.m.

Grade School Mile (9:30 a.m.) — Day of registration closes at 9 a.m

Turkey Walk (9:35 a.m.) — Day of registration closes at 9:05 a.m.

5K (10:00 a.m.) — Day of registration closes at 9:30 a.m.

Participants can pick up your runner’s number and t-shirt from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Troy Atrium (4 Third Street) or Thanksgiving morning at the Troy Atrium from 6:30 a.m. to 30 minutes before the start of each event.

A pre-race warm-up area will be offered by Choice Physical Therapy at 4th Street and Broadway at the following times: 7:20-7:40 a.m. (10K), 9-9:15 a.m. (Grade School Mile/Turkey Walk), and 9:20-9:40 a.m. (5K).

All participants and spectators are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the Troy Atrium (starting at 6:30 a.m.) to donate to local food pantries.

You can check the weather forecast from the Storm Tracker Weather Team by clicking here.