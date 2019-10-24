Everyone gets a free taco on October 30

(NEWS10) — Everyone in America can get a free Doritos Locos taco next Wednesday!

When Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, he activated Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

This is the fifth year in a row foodies won a free taco from this deal. You can grab your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location on Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also grab your taco any time or any day by simply ordering on Taco Bell’s website or their mobile app.

