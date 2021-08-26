Event showcases soldier clothing worn during Battle of Bennington

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Interested to know what type of clothes soldiers wore during the Battle of Bennington and how it assisted in the outcome of the battle? The Hoosick Township Historical Society is hosting a presentation on the subject on Thursday, August 26 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The presentation, featuring National Park Service Ranger Eric Schnitzer, will take place on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum in Hoosick Falls. Schnitzer, who is also a military historian, and author, will talk about soldier garb and showcase outfits worn by soldiers on both sides of the battle.

“Eric will bring a new approach to how we think about this important event. There are so many factors that shape our history, and it will be exciting to take a closer look at this rarely discussed aspect,” said Historical Society President, Samantha Graves.

The event will be held outside and will be moved inside if it rains. If the event is moved inside, masks will be required for all who attend. Masks are also required in the museum and gift shop.

For more information on the event or the Hoosick Township Historical Society visit their website or call (518)686-4682.