Event held to clean up Tomhannock Reservoir

News
Posted: / Updated:
ECOs and volunteers pose with garbage collected near Tomhannock Reservoir

Picture from the clean up of the Tomhannock Reservoir. (DEC)

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Conservation Alliance and Department of Conservation (DEC) Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) joined 47 volunteers on Saturday to help clean up the Tomhannock Reservoir. The reservoir is the drinking water source for the City of Troy.

The DEC maintains a fishing access site at the reservoir and has an agreement with the city of Troy to patrol and enforce laws related to hunting, fishing, pollution, and water quality. ECOs respond to complaints and proactively patrol the 5.5-mile-long waterbody all year.

The event went well with beautiful weather and more than 50 full contractor garbage bags were collected.

The Tomhannock Reservoir is open for fishing year-round. The reservoir is notable for its walleye and carp, including a state record carp exceeding 50 pounds, but also contains healthy populations of black bass, yellow perch, bullhead, chain pickerel, and panfish.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga