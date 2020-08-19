Event held to clean up Tomhannock Reservoir

Picture from the clean up of the Tomhannock Reservoir. (DEC)

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Conservation Alliance and Department of Conservation (DEC) Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) joined 47 volunteers on Saturday to help clean up the Tomhannock Reservoir. The reservoir is the drinking water source for the City of Troy.

The DEC maintains a fishing access site at the reservoir and has an agreement with the city of Troy to patrol and enforce laws related to hunting, fishing, pollution, and water quality. ECOs respond to complaints and proactively patrol the 5.5-mile-long waterbody all year.

The event went well with beautiful weather and more than 50 full contractor garbage bags were collected.

The Tomhannock Reservoir is open for fishing year-round. The reservoir is notable for its walleye and carp, including a state record carp exceeding 50 pounds, but also contains healthy populations of black bass, yellow perch, bullhead, chain pickerel, and panfish.

