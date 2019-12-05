‘Evening of Giving’ at Colonie Center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Center will be hosting their second annual ‘Evening of Giving’ Thursday night.
The event serves as an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of one-day only discounts and giveaways while helping those in need during the holiday season.
Here is how it works: shoppers purchase a $10 ticket from a participating nonprofit organization, which gives them access to exclusive discounts to retailers such as Sephora, Bath and Bodyworks/White Barn, Macy’s, LL Bean, and more.
Sixteen nonprofit organizations will be participating this year, they include:
- Make-A-Wish
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
- American Cancer Society
- Nick’s Fight to be Healed
- St. Catherine’s Center for Children
- ALS
- The Arc Lexington
- Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York
- GLSEN
- Early Childhood Education Center
- American Heart Association
- Regal Foundation
- Center for Disability Services
- Northern Rivers Family Services
- The Animal Support Project
- Warren Washington Arc
The nonprofit organizations will keep all of the funds raised from selling tickets which are available in the mall office, online, and will be sold day-of at each mall entrance.