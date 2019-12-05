‘Evening of Giving’ at Colonie Center

News
Posted: / Updated:
coloniecenter_1546546766570.png

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Center will be hosting their second annual ‘Evening of Giving’ Thursday night.

The event serves as an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of one-day only discounts and giveaways while helping those in need during the holiday season.

Here is how it works: shoppers purchase a $10 ticket from a participating nonprofit organization, which gives them access to exclusive discounts to retailers such as Sephora, Bath and Bodyworks/White Barn, Macy’s, LL Bean, and more.

Sixteen nonprofit organizations will be participating this year, they include:

  • Make-A-Wish
  • Muscular Dystrophy Association
  • American Cancer Society
  • Nick’s Fight to be Healed
  • St. Catherine’s Center for Children
  • ALS
  • The Arc Lexington
  • Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York
  • GLSEN
  • Early Childhood Education Center
  • American Heart Association
  • Regal Foundation
  • Center for Disability Services
  • Northern Rivers Family Services
  • The Animal Support Project
  • Warren Washington Arc

The nonprofit organizations will keep all of the funds raised from selling tickets which are available in the mall office, online, and will be sold day-of at each mall entrance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play