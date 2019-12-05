‘Evening of Giving’ at Colonie Center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Center will be hosting their second annual ‘Evening of Giving’ Thursday night.

The event serves as an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of one-day only discounts and giveaways while helping those in need during the holiday season.

Here is how it works: shoppers purchase a $10 ticket from a participating nonprofit organization, which gives them access to exclusive discounts to retailers such as Sephora, Bath and Bodyworks/White Barn, Macy’s, LL Bean, and more.

Sixteen nonprofit organizations will be participating this year, they include:

Make-A-Wish

Muscular Dystrophy Association

American Cancer Society

Nick’s Fight to be Healed

St. Catherine’s Center for Children

ALS

The Arc Lexington

Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York

GLSEN

Early Childhood Education Center

American Heart Association

Regal Foundation

Center for Disability Services

Northern Rivers Family Services

The Animal Support Project

Warren Washington Arc

The nonprofit organizations will keep all of the funds raised from selling tickets which are available in the mall office, online, and will be sold day-of at each mall entrance.