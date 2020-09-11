Evacuations underway after major gas leak in Town of Conesville

CONESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major gas leak has taken place in the Town of Conesville.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office said the leak is in the area of Keyserkill Road.

Multiple fire and police units are conducting evacuations.

