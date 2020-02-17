Evacuations begin for quarantined cruise ship

(NEWS10) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for the last two weeks because of the coronavirus.

While they are now off the ship, they are still not free to go home. On Sunday they were flown on a U.S. government flight to Travis Air Force Base in California.

They may then be taken to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for another 14 day quarantine period.

There were about 380 Americans on board the cruise ship, and at least 24 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases aboard the ship to more than 300.

Americans who tested positive were not allowed to leave the ship.

LATEST STORIES: