Residents ‘sheltering in place’ after Westview Homes fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents are sheltering in place after a fire at a residence for seniors and the disabled in Albany. Firefighters initially planned an evacuation following the fire, which broke out at Westview Homes on Central Avenue.

Officials later said they may not have to evacuate many residents. The person who lived in the room where the fire broke out will likely be moved to a vacant apartment.

The fire initially broke out in a closet on the 12th floor and was held in place by the building’s sprinkler system until crews arrived. One side of the building suffered water damage, which is likely to displace a number of residents.

The CDTA has provided an emergency response bus to hold any residents that need to be evacuated.

The Albany Fire Department is currently assessing which residents need to be evacuated. Some residents may be allowed to remain in the building, but a full evacuation will have to take place if the water damage forces officials to turn off the building’s electricity.

Fire investigators are working with the housing department on continued response.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

