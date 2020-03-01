European border police bust 78 migrants in single van

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Mobile border patrol police in North Macedonia say they found 78 migrants jammed into one van during a routine checkup.

The checkup took place near Shtip, a town roughly 90 kilometers south of the capital, Skopje.

The individuals in the vehicle were citizens of five different countries, and included six minors.

Police arrested the driver and another North Macedonian man, both citizens, on suspicion of using their real-life clown car for human trafficking.

The 78 migrants will likely be transferred to a detention center while awaiting deportation to Greece.

