ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A New York based nonprofit organization that works with the Jewish community funded Governor Kathy Hochul’s trip to Israel last week. Despite multiple questions, Hochul’s team has yet to release the name of that organization.

“We accomplished what we needed to— have me witness firsthand the devastation of communities directly,” said Hochul at a press conference on Monday.

With New York State having the highest Jewish population outside of Israel, Governor Hochul said the mission of her trip was to show support for the country and reinforce President Biden’s message.

“Which is, we need to make sure there’s humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza to make sure that the hostages are a top priority including those from New York with New York connections, but also reinforce Israel’s right to defend itself,” explained Hochul.

On Monday, Hochul reiterated what her office had told reporters previously, that the state is paying only for her security detail.

“The state police costs are picked up by the State of New York for security and we literally just arrived 6 am Friday morning, so I can’t say what the total calculation is for that right now.”

Her office released a statement late Monday saying, “The Independent Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government is in the final stages of reviewing this arrangement to ensure it fully complies with state ethics laws.”

“Our teams worked very quickly,” said Hochul. “I said I need to get over there. I said work it out and follow all ethics rules.”

In a statement, The Independent Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government said in part, “Executive Law… explicitly prohibits the Commission from disclosing whether guidance has been requested or given.”