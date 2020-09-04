Essex County sees 16 cases in a week as Essex Center outbreak continues

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County reported one new COVID-19 case and one virus-related death Friday, ending a week that saw 16 new cases tied to an ongoing outbreak at Essex Center in Elizabethtown.

The new confirmed case was a staff member at the center, and the new death was of a center resident.

The county’s current totals sit at 176 positive coronavirus cases. 95 of those have come from the Essex Center over the last three weeks, with re-testing uncovering dozens more after an initial crop of cases was uncovered.

Of those, 51 were residents. Eight of those residents have died from the virus, and three more remained in hospitalization as of Friday.

The case count for center employees stood at 32 on Friday. Two of those cases were current, with 27 recovered and none reported deceased.

Twelve close contacts with staff had tested positive as well. Five were active cases on Friday, with the other seven all having recovered.

The county has performed 15,637 total coronavirus tests since the outset of the pandemic. Sixteen potential cases are currently being monitored.

Nursing homes across Essex County were asked last week to suspend visitation until the outbreak has passed.

