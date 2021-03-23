Essex County remembers COVID-19 losses with a rose for every victim

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One year ago, Essex County Public Health leaders stood outside the county buildings on a cold day to announce that the county’s first COVID-19 case had been found.

On Tuesday, the sun shone and the temperature hit 70 degrees as those leaders gathered together again in remembrance of all that’s happened since.

Members of public health staff were joined by county administration and others on Tuesday to celebrate strides against coronavirus in the last year, as well as to remember victims. Essex County has lost 27 residents to the virus.

In honor of those lost, 27 roses were placed in a vase outside the county building, as bagpipes played “Amazing Grace.”

35 percent of county residents have been vaccinated. Around 2,200 of those doses were handed out at the county level, across as many communities in the remote county as possible.

Also present were representatives from Hudson Headwaters Health Network; Adirondack Health; Elizabethtown Community Hospital; Willsboro Central School District; and the offices of State Senator Dan Stec and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.