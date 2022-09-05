VICTORY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.

On September 4, at around 8:32 p.m., police got word that Sanborn may be at an address in Victory. Troopers arrived at the address and found Sanborn who allegedly had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Offenses

Three counts of repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child

Lewd lascivious conduct with a child

Police took Sanborn into custody and transported him to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.