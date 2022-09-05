VICTORY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
On September 4, at around 8:32 p.m., police got word that Sanborn may be at an address in Victory. Troopers arrived at the address and found Sanborn who allegedly had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Offenses
- Three counts of repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Lewd lascivious conduct with a child
Police took Sanborn into custody and transported him to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.