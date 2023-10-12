NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three hikers who were left stuck behind high water at Indian Falls in Essex County were rescued on Saturday. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says eight forest rangers responded to rescue the group.

According to the DEC, Forest Rangers received a call around 4 p.m. that three hikers from Pennsylvania were stranded behind high water at Indian Falls. The DEC says the hikers were descending Street Mountain when they came across the water.

Rangers used an inflatable boat to pull the hikers to safety. From there, Forest Rangers helped assist them to their cars. All resources were cleared at 6:18 p.m.