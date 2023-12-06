NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old and 13-year-old were rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers after setting off on a run on the McKenzie Mountain Trail in North Elba in Essex County on Saturday. The DEC says dispatch received a call from the mother of the two who needed help getting out of the woods.

According to the DEC, the teens lost track of time running on the flatter stretch of the McKenzie Mountain Trail. The only lights they had were their cell phones, which were running low on battery.

After receiving the call at 6 p.m., a Forest Ranger met the two roughly two miles from the trailhead and gave them headlamps. They were both helped back to their mother’s vehicle and all resources were cleared at 8:32 p.m.