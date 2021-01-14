State Police investigate fatal ski accident at Whiteface Mountain

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 12, at around 12:33 p.m., State Police responded to Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort regarding a skiing accident.

An investigation revealed 22-year-old Bernhard T. Kahlau, of Mountain Top, PA, lost control and struck a tree while skiing down the Upper Approach trail.

Essex County Coroner Jerod Heidrick responded to the scene and pronounced Kahlau dead. His body was moved to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was completed on Jan. 13. Dr. Soper determined the cause of death to be a cervical skull fracture due to the collision. The death is ruled as an accident.