CROWN POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Walter R. Thatcher III, 43, following a physical altercation at a residence on Main Street. Thatcher was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and assault in the third degree.

Police responded to the residence at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Investigations determined that the altercation stemmed from a verbal dispute. Thatcher then reportedly grabbed the victim and forcefully removed them off the couch, striking the victim multiple times in the stomach.

The victim managed to lock Thatcher out of the residence. Thatcher found an open window, reached through, and grabbed and threw a barstool and a metal show rack. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Ticonderoga EMS provided medical attention to the victim. Police located Thatcher sleeping next to the Crown Point Fire Department. Thatcher was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to Essex County Jail due to having a Family Court warrant.