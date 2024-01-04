NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls woman fell over 100 feet down South Dix Mountain before grabbing onto a small spruce tree, preventing her from going over a vertical cliff face. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the conditions included pouring rain, deep snow, slippery ice, and a soaking wet spruce tree cover.

On December 26, around 5:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Jamison Martin responded to a hiker who slipped off the summit of South Dix Mountain. According to the DEC, the hiker fell several hundred feet down steep snow and a rockslide before latching onto a small spruce tree to prevent further fall over a vertical cliff face.

“We had a lot of rain recently, so we had a lot of washouts,” said Ranger Martin. “Stuff that’s usually covered in snow this time of year was washed out.”

Ranger Martin and Ranger Lewis eventually reached the hiker at 1:30 a.m., offered her warm liquids, food, and dry clothing, and helped her back to the trail. She reached her car at 6:30 a.m.

Ranger Martin spoke on the hiker’s experience, having done all 46 high peaks before, and how being prepared saved her.

“She had done all 46 twice before. And this is her third round of doing the 46 and she came to the realization that night that she had been lucky all those other times. It’s no joke back there… She was good enough to have an emergency blanket, basically an emergency bivvy, the space blanket type of deal, and chatted her through, like hey, we’re going to be a bunch of hours so you have to do everything in your power to stay warm.”

