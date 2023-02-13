WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, a 14-year-old skier from New Jersey was airlifted from Whiteface Mountain with a life-threatening head injury. Police say they are currently investigating the incident.

Police say Whiteface EMS and Wilmington Resuce offered aid to the skier before he was airlifted. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by life flight.

NEWS10 reached out to Whiteface Mountian Ski Resort for comment regarding the incident. At this time, they do not have a comment.