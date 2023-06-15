SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Usually, senior pranks live up to the name, and the Superintendent doesn’t know about them ahead of time. But Dr. Harry Brooks, Interim Superintendent at Schroon Lake Central School, said his students are different.

“The students did in fact test the waters,” said Dr. Brooks. “They sent emails and texts, and they gave me a preview of what they might be doing.”

A master plan, complete with camping, balloons, and saran wrap. But the class didn’t just leave the place trashed.

“By the end of the day, there was no trace left behind that they had even been there,” said Schroon Lake Central School Principal, Kemm Pemrick. “So, they followed through on their half of the bargain.”

Pemrick added it was no surprise the class was so respectful. “This end-of-the-year prank is a demonstration of their maturity and the respect they have for their school and their teachers, and for us, their administrators,” she said. “They’re really a great group of kids.”

A group, with big plans for the future. “These students are goal-focused,” noted Dr. Brooks. “They’re just a unique, and very energized group of students. Truly, very special.”

That energy shined bright this week. “It truly turned out to be a great prank, that was not harmful and really added some joy and some livelihood to the school day on Monday as we arrived,” concluded Dr. Brooks.

The class will walk the stage next Friday, June 23. The ceremony is slated for 7 p.m.