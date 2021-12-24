Schroon Lake church holds 1st Christmas since devastating fire

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schroon Lake Community Church was engulfed in flames on Jan. 2, 2019. The church was under construction when investigators think an electrical issue sparked the fire, torching an important cultural and community gathering spot for locals.

The good news is that the church has been rebuilt, and is gearing up to host its first Christmas service since the fire at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Pastor Lynette Cole was down the street coaching basketball when she first heard that here was smoke coming from her church. “There was just smoke billowing out and flames were starting to shoot out the sanctuary windows,” she said. “I ran to my house and could get when I could, and then just stood on the sidewalk and watched everything disappear.”

Pastor Cole’s living quarters were attached to the church, so she everything in the fire. The memory of that fateful day remains, and she’s proud of how the community came together to create a space where years of new memories will be made.

“It’s almost surreal. It’s something we’ve been waiting for for so long,” Cole said. “So much of that connects to the season, where we’re just waiting for the birth of Jesus. And we’re just—we’ve been waiting to have Christmas Eve service in here because it’s such a special time. And to have our new space, we’re really excited about it and excited for the community to be a part of it.”