MINERVA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 1 around 11:16 a.m., Minerva Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire with entrapment. The first fire truck arrived within six minutes and quickly knocked down the blaze.

The house’s occupants made an escape through a window onto the porch roof, and with the help of neighbors were able to make it safely down before the fire department’s arrival. According to Chief Wright of the Minerva Fire Department, the fire was mostly confined to one rear bedroom, with slight damage to the adjoining kitchen and attic space.

Mutual aid was provided by North Creek Fire, Pottersville Fire, Horicon Fire, Riverside Fire, and Chestertown Fire. Johnsburg EMS was placed on standby for the fire, but no residents were injured.