KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old hiker from Canada suffered significant head, rib, hip, and leg injuries after falling approximately 40 feet from the highest waterfall in the Trap Dike on Mount Colden. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the hiker was flown to the hospital and did not mention their current status.

On Wednesday, around 12:40 p.m., forest rangers’ assistance was called for a hiker who fell roughly 40 feet in the Trap Dike at Mount Colden. A total of 11 rangers responded along with New York State Police (NYSP) aviation.

NYSP aviation made several flights to drop rangers off at the base of Trap Dike and by 1:50 p.m., rescue squad respondents reached the 23-year-old Canadian hiker.

Rangers set up a multi-pitch, steep-angle rope rescue. The hiker was safely secured into a litter, carefully lowered down to the base of the Trap Dike, and carried to the NYSP helicopter on the edge of Avalanche Lake.

From there, the patient was flown to the hospital at 5:45 p.m. The DEC did not mention the hiker’s current status. Hikers are reminded the Trap Dike is a class four climb and should only be attempted by those with the proper experience and equipment.