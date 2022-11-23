NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With an elevation of 5,344 feet above sea level, Mount Marcy is the highest mountain in New York State. Scaling it is a daunting task for any hiker—especially those unfamiliar with the mountain’s many trails.

On November 15, at about 2:45 p.m., those trails claimed a 35-year-old woman from Toronto. She became lost, environmental conservation officials said, while hiking with her two dogs.

After speaking with the hiker, Forest Rangers determined she had started from the Adirondack Loj, took the high-water route, and crossed the Indian Falls. Crews went into the Marcy Dam to trace her path.

Dispatchers called the rangers and gave them a new set of coordinates for the hiker, which placed her around 500 feet east of Indian Falls. At 6:24 p.m., rangers made contact with the hiker and found her off trail in thick spruce.

Rescue crews warmed the woman and brought her and her dogs down to Marcy Dam and then to the Loj. Resources were clear at 9 p.m.