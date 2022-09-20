KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 70-year-old Quebec man was rescued from the top of Basin Mountain Saturday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency and was unable to hike down the peak on his own. Forest Rangers were sent to the mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and asked for help from a New York State Police helicopter to reach the hiker.

The helicopter launched from Lake Clear with Forest Ranger Hannah O’Connor serving as crew chief. Ranger Andrew Lewis was hoisted to the hiker and packaged him in a harness so that Ranger O’Connor could successfully hoist him into the helicopter.

The hiker went to Adirondack Medical Center for treatment and was released. Resources were clear at 1 a.m.

The Basin Mountain loop trail is nearly 15 miles long and is only recommended for very experienced adventurers. The trail offers several activity options and sports a waterfall. Basin Mountain is the ninth-highest in the Adirondack High Peaks Region.

The region is a huge attraction of the Adirondack Park, with its highest peak topping out at 5,344 feet. Hikers attempting any of the peaks’ great climbs should plan ahead, bringing proper camping and hiking equipment, and leaving no trace.