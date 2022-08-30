SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Schroon residents were arrested and charged with felony burglary on Sunday morning, after allegedly breaking into a house to find a lost cat. State Troopers were sent to an address on Charley Hill Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to a release, the duo had “entered the residence attempting to locate a cat without the owners’ permission.” Christina L. Collins, 46, and Daniel R. Gray, 53, were arrested at the scene and taken to the State Police barracks in Schroon Lake for processing.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Schroon Lake Court on third-degree burglary charges and released on their own recognizances. They were both ordered to reappear in court at a later date.