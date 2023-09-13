KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and car crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 73 and State Route 9N in Keene on Tuesday. Police say Lynn Dewalt (57, Keene), was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, around 4:11 p.m., police responded to the intersection of State Route 73 and State Route 9N in Keene for reports of a car and motorcycle crash with severe injuries. Police identified the motorcycle driver as Dewalt.

According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation found Dewalt was driving northbound on State Route 9N when a gray Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on State Route 9N. The Santa Fe driver failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn onto State Route 73, striking Dewalt.

Dewalt was taken to Champlain Valley Medical Center via ambulance and was later air-lifted via helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Vermont with life-threatening injuries. State Police were assisted by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Keene EMS.