SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a stolen concrete pump truck. The 2016 Mack was stolen from a job site at 1547 State Route 9 in Schroon.

Police say the truck was reported missing at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It is described as a white cab with red flames on the doors. The bed of the truck is gray. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in Lewis at (518) 873-2750.