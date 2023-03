CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations into a suspicious death near the AuSable Chasm Bridge are underway. According to police, they located Kenneth C. Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, deceased on the north side riverbank shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at (518) 873-2777.