KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hiker from New Jersey was airlifted on Mount Marcy after sustaining a leg injury half a mile from the summit. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers responded.

According to the DEC, on Wednesday, September 20, around 2:35 p.m., Forest Rangers were alerted of a 53-year-old New Jersey hiker with an unstable leg injury on Mount Marcy. The hiker was roughly half a mile from the summit, just below the tree line.

New York State Police Aviation was called to assist. Personnel responded, and a ranger was lowered from the chopper to help the hiker into a harness.

Once secured, the hiker was hoisted back into the helicopter. The ranger hiked back with the injured hiker’s partner and reached the trailhead by 6:44 p.m.