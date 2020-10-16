Moriah man arrested for falsely reporting car stolen after crash

Essex County

MORIAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested Jason P. Vanderhoof, 47, of Moriah on Thursday for falsely reporting that his vehicle was stolen.

Vanderhoof’s 2002 Ford Focus was found damaged and abandoned on Center Road in Moriah on Sunday. Vanderhoof reported that it had been stolen. Police say he also convinced an 11-year-old to lie about the incident.

Vanderhoof later revealed that he knew who had been driving the car, ran it off the road, and crashed it into a telephone pole before leaving the scene: Jeremy L. Jackson, 40, of Moriah.

Police charged Vanderhoof with:

  • Falsely reporting an incident
  • False written statement
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

