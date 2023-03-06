SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snowmobiler was found dead in Schroon Lake after being reported missing on Saturday. The 65-year-old from Schenectady was suspected of falling through the ice while.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says they received a report on Saturday at 2:15 a.m. to assist in finding the missing person. At the time, it was suspected they had been snowmobiling and fallen through the ice earlier that evening. The DEC says rangers responded in an airboat, and snow and wind slowed the response.

Image via Department of Environmental Conservation

At 8:47 a.m., the unnamed 65-year-old was found dead. The DEC says rangers took the body to shore and turned the deceased over to Schroon Lake Rescue. New York State Police are currently investigating the incident.