ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old hiker from Michigan was rescued from Split Rock Falls after she fell and was able to walk. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the rescue took place on Monday.

On Monday around 4:29 p.m., a forest ranger responded to Split Rock Falls in Elizabethtown for reports of a hiker with a lower leg injury. The 19-year-old hiker from Michigan fell and was unable to get up.

Images courtesy of the Keene Valley Fire Department

The forest ranger set up a low-angle rope rescue system and worked with Keene Valley Fire Department’s Wilderness Response Team to secure the hiker in a litter. The Wilderness Response Team lifted her out to the road. Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS evaluated the patient, who was taken to the hospital by a friend. Resources were cleared by 6:03 p.m.