Man arrested with felony DWI for .26% BAC

ESSEX, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  According to State Police, they arrested a North Elba man for having a blood alcohol content of 0.26%.

State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on Cascade Road in the village of Lake Placid on July 16 at 8:29 p.m. The driver, Phillip Perry, 47, of North Elba, was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, and in violation of restrictions for an interlock device. Perry also had a revoked NY license and a blood alcohol content of 0.26%.

Charges:

  • Felony DWI
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Perry was released with tickets for the Village of Lake Placid Court.

