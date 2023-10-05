WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Our Leaf Peeping series continues with a trip to the fifth highest peak in New York State where you can soak up the fiery colors of fall foliage at its peak. The Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride at Whiteface Mountain is saving you a seat!

The gondola ride transports visitors from the base of Whiteface Mountain to the peak of Little Whiteface. At the peak, you can step off the gondola to check out their observation deck. Take a moment to soak in the stunning views of Lake Placid and Lake Placid Village, Lake Champlain and much much more.

“The fall foliage is just spectacular right now, you couldn’t ask for a better year for colors. I’ve really never seen it this vibrant,” said Lauren Garfield, the sales & marketing manager at Whiteface Mountain.

The operation closes on Monday, Oct. 9 to prepare for its winter ski operation. For ticketing info and schedule, visit their website.

Planning a trip to the Lake Placid area? The Lake Placid Legacy Sites Passport allows visitors to check out all of the Lake Placid Legacy Sites and try some of our their popular activities for one price. The Passport package includes a one-time admission to the Veterans’ Memorial Highway, a ride on Whiteface Mountain’s Cloudsplitter gondola, the Olympic Legacy Tour at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Skyride Experience at the Olympic Jumping Complex, and entry to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum at the Olympic Center.