LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is kicking off our Leaf Peeping series in Lake Placid! The exciting Cliffside Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is the longest coaster in North America.

The outdoor attraction puts you in the driver’s seat for a ride where you control the speed through sharp corners, cliffside banks and long winding track. If you’re brave, no brakes are needed!

The Cliffside Coaster follows the same bobsled track used in the 1980 Winter Olympics. It’s a rare opportunity that allows you to soak up the golden, red hues encompassing the Lake Placid area during peak fall foliage.

For pricing and scheduling, visit their website. The Cliffside Coaster operates until Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

If you’re looking for other ways to go “Leaf Peeping” in our area, check out these suggestions: