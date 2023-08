NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday afternoon, Forest Rangers and New York State Police Aviation responded to an injured hike on the Beckhorn Trail on Dix Mountain. Forest Ranger Corey reached the 23-year-old hiker, stabilized their knee, and secured them for a hoist.

Ranger Praczkajlo hoisted the hiker into the helicopter. While the hiker was flown to the hospital, Ranger Corey accompanied the hiker’s companion and their gear back to Elk Lake.