KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday evening, New York State Police Aviation and DEC Forest Rangers responded to an injured hiker on Mount Colden. The hiker’s mother called Ray Brook Dispatch and reported her son fell, hit his head, and sustained an unstable leg injury.

NYSP Pilot Beck and Rangers O’Connor and Paczkajlo flew to the subject’s location. Ranger O’Connor lowered Ranger Praczkajlo to the hiker. The hiker was harnessed, hoisted into the helicopter, and transported to the hospital.

Ranger Praczkajlo accompanied the remainder of the hiking party and provided them with water and headlamps.