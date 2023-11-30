TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 16, stop by Fort Ticonderoga to witness an iconic moment in the Revolutionary War being brought to life. The reenactment will focus on General Henry Knox and his quest to move massive cannons from Ticonderoga to Boston, which aided the Siege of Boston.

“See history come alive with this lively recreation of one of America’s most iconic stories of the Revolutionary War,” said Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO. “Step into Fort Ticonderoga, a center of supply and command for the Northern Department of the Continental Army during the early years of the Revolutionary War. Witness the power of artillery as soldiers prepare for war against the British and walk alongside teamsters and their massive oxen as they move cannons weighing up to a ton each.”

Knox’s “noble artillery train”—ordered by Continental Army Commander in Chief George Washington to break a British stranglehold in Boston—covered about 300 miles over eight weeks. It began in early December 1775 from Ticonderoga, where Knox frantically made arrangements to secure sufficient oxen, horses, sleds, and other means of moving the material over an unforgiving landscape.

Visitors can learn about the daily living conditions of Continental soldiers, observe soldiers work as carpenters to build new bunks and maintain the fort, witness oxen pull sleds of cannon tubes, and watch as cannons are loaded and tested. The special one-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event and all of Fort Ticonderoga Winter Quarters living history events cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online or upon arrival. Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass holders and Fort Ticonderoga Members can get in free with no reservations required.