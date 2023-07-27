KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers helped in rescuing two hikers in two separate instances on Saturday in Essex County. One hiker was rescued with a knee injury on Basin Mountain, and the other with an ankle injury on Mount Colden. New York State Police Aviation was called in to assist with both rescues.

On July 22, around 4:15 p.m., rescue personnel received a call for a hiker with a knee injury on Basin Mountain. New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation was called in to assist as well.

According to the DEC, AFR Jackson assisted in the rescue that involved a 20-year-old from Binghamton. The hiker was taken to the Lake Colden outpost where NYSP Pilot Oropallo had landed. The hiker was then taken to the hospital around 5:20 p.m.

Later, at 6 p.m., Pilot Oropallo flew with Forest Rangers Lewis and O’Connor to Basin Mountain to assist a 35-year-old with a knee injury. Ranger O’Connor was lowered down onto Basin Mountain, and from there both he and the hiker were hoisted back up and airlifted the hiker to the hospital.