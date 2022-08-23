NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued an injured Schenectady man near the summit of Mount Marcy on August 21. Mount Marcy, located in Essex County, is the tallest high peak in the Adirondacks with an elevation of 5,344 feet.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., six forest rangers, an assistant forest ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward responded to a call for a hiker with a serious knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy. DEC said New York State Police Aviation tried to get one ranger near the hiker, but strong winds made it unsafe.

At 6 p.m., the forest ranger was able to be airdropped about a mile away from the injured hiker. The forest ranger then hiked the mile to the 57-year-old man, who was hiking with his 15-year-old son.

While the ranger provided first aid, DEC said nine additional rangers, two assistant rangers, and three volunteers from Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks (SARNAK) and Northeast Mobile Search and Rescue (NEMSAR) hiked to their location.

Rescuers used backpack carriers to bring the hiker more than three miles out from the summit where they were met by Lake Placid EMS. The man was taken to Adirondack Medical Center for further care and the scene was clear by 3:15 a.m.