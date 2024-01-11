KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers responded to Pitchoff Mountain for reports of a seriously injured ice climber on Tuesday. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the ice climber had to be flown to a hospital following the accident.

Seven forest rangers were assigned to respond to the accident around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday. At 10:15 the forest rangers, along with members of the Keene and Keene Valley Fire Departments reached the 36-year-old ice climber.

Crews set up a low-angle rope rescue system and lowered the climber several hundred feet to an ambulance waiting on Route 73. The patient was flown to a hospital by LifeNet at 10:28 a.m.