NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers conducted a wilderness rescue on Saturday night for a hiker who fell into the water approximately 2.7 miles from the Northville-Placid trailhead. The hiker managed to get back onto the trail but was too cold to move.

Forest Rangers Corey, DuChene, and Rooney reached the hiker by 9:42 p.m. They assisted him back to the trailhead.