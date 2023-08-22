NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 16, nine Forest Rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation conducted a wilderness rescue on the Dix Range. Three hikers were reported missing when they failed to meet the rest of their hiking party at the Slide Brook lean-to the night before.

The missing individuals were well-trained hikers with headlamps, food, water, a map, and a compass. Ranger Savarie determined the hikers spent the night at the Lillian Brook lean-to.

The hikers left a note saying they were unsure which way to go on the trail. They also wrote that they would attempt to bushwhack toward the water. Ranger Morehouse located the hikers in a dense swamp at around 2:20 p.m. They were helped back to the trailhead and reunited with their parents.