Essex County stresses compliance after spotting case of UK COVID strain

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WFFF) — Some health leaders say the push to double masks in some settings should be considered after the U.K. variant of COVID-19 was identified in one North Country county on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, this brings the total number of variant cases in the Empire State to 22.

“They go to the New York State Lab called Wadsworth Laboratory. That laboratory takes those samples and maybe there’s a variety more and they identified a person or a sample with that strain,” said Linda Beers, Essex County’s Public Health Director.

She says mutation is the next natural phase of COVID-19.

“I some information that this virus has mutated like 50,000 times. Some strains don’t matter some don’t stay. This strain has stayed. It was obviously identified in the U.K,” said Beers.

Health leaders say the strain may be the most prevalent strand in the country by March. Vermont’s Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says it is still too soon to tell if it is more deadly. Right now, it doesn’t make the vaccine less effective. However, the variants from South African and Brazil, which are not currently prevalent in the U.S., may be harder to fight with the vaccine.

“Now it is believed that is associated with not only more transmission but with more severe illness. And per the U.K. findings, which need to continued to be peer reviewed and evaluated, perhaps increased mortality,” said Dr. Levine.

But Dr. Levine and Linda Beers say, it should serve as a reminder to continue practicing the same health guidance.

“And so what can we do about it? This virus is COVID. We know what to do with COVID,” said Beers. “We keep six feet apart, we wash our hands, we wear our masks.”

Essex County even suggests double-masking in settings where there could be increased risk, included crowded places or vulnerable populations. People can wear surgical masks, which are readily available, and cover that with a cloth mask.

“I think the message is: ‘If it’s here, it’s everywhere,'” said Beers, advice she believes should guide our behavior going forward.

In Plattsburgh, city officials are following the County Health Department’s lead. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest declined requests to be interviewed. But he said in a statement:

“Whether it be this more aggressive strain or not, we need to remain diligent as a community to reduce the spread of the virus. We are in constant conversation with the CCHD and trust they are directing us in the right way at the right times.”

Rosenquest said the city won’t take an independent position on how to operate.