KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hiker from Ellenburg Depot who collapsed on Johns Brook Trail was carried out by Rangers Monday afternoon and is expected to be okay. The 22-year-old was found about two and a half miles into the trail, which starts in a Keene Valley parking lot dubbed “The Garden.”

The call first came into Ray Brook’s dispatch around 2:15 p.m. It took Rangers about two hours to find the hiker, who was brought back to the Garden trailhead by 9:30 p.m.

There, the rescue crew was met by a Keene Valley ambulance. The hiker was taken to Elizabethtown Hospital for further medical care. Volunteers from the Keene Valley Fire Department’s Backcountry Rescue Team assisted with the carryout.

If the hiker had continued on the Johns Brook Trail, they could have eventually reached the summit of Mt. Marcy after a long nine-mile hike. The climb is not technical for the most part, but crampons, snowshoes, and an axe are needed in the winter months.

Mountain conditions can change at any time and clothing appropriate to these changes should be considered at all times during the hike. Should you need help preparing for the backcountry, visit the environmental conservation department’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.