KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to multiple wilderness rescues in Essex County. Two of the individuals had to be flown to local hospitals for treatment.

On the afternoon of July 8, Forest Rangers responded to and located an injured hiker on Cascade Mountain. The hiker sustained an unstable ankle injury. Rangers requested the assistance of New York State Police Aviation. The 38-year-old was successfully hoisted and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on July 9, Forest Rangers were notified of a 13-year-old in anaphylactic shock on the Four Corners trail in the Eastern High Peaks. NYSP Aviation assistance was requested. The subject received an epinephrine injection from camp staff and was flown to the hospital. Rangers say the subject, who had not previously shown signs of a nut allergy, reacted to a granola bar.

At around 12:45 a.m. on July 10, Forest Rangers were notified of a lost hiker on Bear Den Mountain. Ranger Mecus located the subject, a 59-year-old from Canada, and escorted them to Lake Road. The two made it to the subject’s vehicle by 4:40 a.m. According to Ranger Mecus, the hiker was unprepared for the hike. They did not have a map or compass, did not know how long it would take to hike multiple peaks, and did not check the forecast.