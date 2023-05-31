LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday evening, New York State Police and DEC Forest Rangers conducted a wilderness rescue on Mount Colden. A solo climber was stranded on the trap dike slide and required assistance.

State Police flew three Rangers to Avalanche Lake at the base of the trap dike. The Rangers climbed up to the individual and equipped him with a helmet and harness. They built anchors and lowered him into the dike to a location where he could walk. Boat transportation was provided following the rescue.