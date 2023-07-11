KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 4, Forest Rangers were notified of a sick hiker on Yard Mountain. The Johns Brook Lodge caretaker reached the hiker and reported the hiker was dealing with persistent vomiting and weakness, and could not hold water down.

Rangers reached the hiker but due to his condition and location, requested assistance from New York State Police Aviation. The hiker was packaged and flown to the hospital. Rangers say the hiker suffered from significant heat stroke.

Rangers accompanied the subject’s hiking partner back to their vehicle. The hiker made a complete recovery.